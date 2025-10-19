Maxx Crosby Doubtful to Return in Raiders-Chiefs Matchup After Taking Low Block
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is doubtful to return to Sunday's AFC West matchup vs. the Chiefs because of a left knee injury, CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson reported on the broadcast.
ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported that Crosby is dealing with a back injury.
The injury seemingly occurred in the second quarter when Chiefs tight end Noah Gray blocked Crosby low underneath his knees to put him on the ground. CBS Sports' rules analyst Gene Steratore shared that this block was legal, which can be seen below. Crosby was evaluated on the sidelines after the hit.
The Raiders already have quite a few injured players on the roster right now, most notably tight end Brock Bowers and receiver Jakobi Meyers out on Sunday with injuries. Las Vegas definitely doesn't want to lose its star defensive player for any amount of time.
Crosby signed a historic three-year, $106.5 million extension with the Raiders back in March, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL at the time. However, Crosby was quickly dethroned by Myles Garrett earning $40 million per year. Now, Micah Parsons holds the record on the Packers with a $47 million annual salary.