Maxx Crosby Had Optimistic Take About Raiders Future Under Next Head Coach
The Las Vegas Raiders are working to lock down their next head coach after parting ways with Antonio Pierce on Tuesday.
During a recent appearance on the Let's Go! podcast with Peter King and Jim Gray, superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke about the direction of the franchise and why he thinks the Raiders have a bright future despite a disappointing season in 2024.
"Obviously, we're not close right now. We're 4–13, that's not even close to what it should be and what the standard is. We lost four more games than we did last year," Crosby began. "We have great pieces. We do. We have really good players on this team. No, we're not a complete roster at the moment, we know that. We've got to build and continue to build this thing.
"At the end of the day, if you have the right people and the right culture and the right mindset across the board when it comes to, 'I will do anything it takes to win' type attitude. [Having] those types of people around, you could turn it around fast," he said.
Crosby acknowledged the team's shortcomings during the 2024 season, but made clear he doesn't think that the Raiders are too far away from being competitive. Installing the correct head coach for their current situation will prove critical, and the team figures to interview a vast array of different candidates.
The 27-year-old has played his entire career in the Silver and Black. Despite his dominance on the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders have made just one playoff appearance in his six seasons with the team. He's hoping things can improve in the near future, and made clear that he thinks the team could turn things around quickly.