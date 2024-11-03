Maxx Crosby Voices Frustrations After Raiders Lose Fifth Straight Game
The Las Vegas Raiders' struggles continued on Sunday as they were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals, 41–24. The Raiders have lost five straight games, falling to 2–7 on the season, and are still searching for their first win since September 29.
After the game, star defensive end Maxx Crosby didn't mince words when discussing the team's losing streak.
"it f––ing sucks to lose five in a row," Crosby said to reporters, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic.
Crosby was his usual disruptive self on the defensive side of the ball. He recorded three tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defense, and three quarterback hits on Joe Burrow. Despite his efforts, Las Vegas surrendered a season-high 41 points.
During their five-game losing streak, the Raiders haven't held a team under 20 points a single time. They've surrendered an average of 30.8 points per game during that span.
Crosby didn't hold back regarding the team's struggles of late, and with a bye week looming in Week 10, they'll have the opportunity to reassess and get back into the win column when they return to action.