Mel Kiper Jr. Compares Shedeur Sanders to Surprising Former Jets QB

Mel Kiper Jr. thinks Shedeur Sanders compares to Chad Pennington, who played for the Jets and Dolphins.
Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of the first two quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL draft later this month in Green Bay.

In his latest mock draft a few weeks ago, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had Sanders going to the New York Jets at the No. 7 pick. This week Kiper was asked to give a player comparison to Sanders and he went with a former Jets QB—Chad Pennington.

"Chad Pennington would probably be my comp for Shedeur," Kiper said during an appearance on UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio. "I loved Chad coming out (in 2000). I even had him top-five on the big board. He ended up going 18. He went 18 to the Jets. Ended up playing in Miami. Had a really great career. Was he a Hall of Famer? No. But could you get to a Super Bowl with Chad Pennington? Yeah, you could have if you had a supporting cast around him."

Pennington spent his first eight seasons in the NFL with the Jets and was the Comeback Player of the Year in 2006 when he led them to a 10-6 record. He then spent that last three years of his career with the Dolphins. He finished with a career record of 44-37 as a starter.

Is he the first name that would pop up in the heads of most football fans when asked for a comparison to Sanders? Probably not. But Kiper is pretty good at this stuff and it's definitely an interesting take.

