Mel Kiper Jr. Emphatically Blasts Panthers for Mishandling Bryce Young Situation
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. didn't hold back Tuesday when discussing the Carolina Panthers' decision to bench former No. 1 pick Bryce Young in favor of veteran Andy Dalton.
To start the rant, Kiper acknowledged that just like any other young quarterback in the NFL, Young needs talent around him and consistency from the coaching staff to thrive in Carolina. Eighteen games into his career, the Panthers haven't provided him with either.
Entering the 2024 campaign, the Panthers hired a new offensive coordinator, pass coordinator and quarterbacks coach to help Young get his career off the ground. But instead of gaining reps in the new system during the preseason—like veteran Derek Carr did in New Orleans and C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 pick in 2023, did in Houston—Young was under center for just one possession during exhibition play.
It was a great drive—a 12-play, 85-yard possession that ended in a touchdown—but Kiper argues it wasn't enough.
"Bryce Young played one series of the final preseason game against the nobodies on defense for the Buffalo Bills," Kiper said on ESPN's Get Up. "Does that make sense to you when two games in we're saying he can't play? Yes, his confidence was shattered. Yes, he does need to sit behind Andy Dalton for a little bit.
"But to blame this on Bryce Young is ridiculous. The blame here goes to the organization, the owner, for mishandling [the situation]."
Through 18 games, Young has thrown for 3,122 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions—adding up to a less-than-ideal 70.9 passer rating. He led the Panthers to just two wins last year over the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons, and started the 2024 campaign by getting blown out by the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers.
But Kiper, who ranked Young as the top signal-caller available entering the 2023 draft, still believes he has a future in the NFL. Whether that future occurs in Carolina has yet to be seen.