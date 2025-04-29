Mel Kiper Jr. Had Amazing Reaction to Trending During NFL Draft
1. In Monday’s Traina Thoughts, I defended Mel Kiper Jr.’s NFL draft performance. Fans were outraged that Kiper spent the entire draft ranting about Shedeur Sanders’s massive drop to pick No. 144. My readers were outraged that I defended Kiper from the outrage.
So, what was Kiper’s reaction to trending on Thurday, Friday and Saturday?
Well, he didn’t know he was trending.
On The Adam Schefter Podcast, Schefter asked Kiper if “the noise” and “criticism” bothered him.
“I didn’t even know about it, Adam,” said Kiper. “[ESPN vice president of production] Seth Markman comes in and says, ‘Mel, you’re trending on Twitter.’ I don’t know what they said. I gotta believe it wasn’t nice. I didn’t read one of them. But I was told I was trending over Shedeur Sanders.”
What I love about this revelation from Kiper is that it highlights something we all regularly forget: There are two different worlds out there. There’s the social media world and then there’s the real world.
While Kiper was continually talking about Sanders, he was completely oblivious to the fact that he was causing everyone on social media to have a meltdown.
2. “This might be the worst game I’ve ever watched.” That was TNT’s Ernie Johnson, who is not one for hyperbole, during halftime of Monday’s Cleveland Cavaliers–Miami Heat game that saw Cleveland leading 72–33 at halftime.
3. ESPN/ABC is enjoying strong ratings for the opening round of the NBA playoffs. Through 11 games on the two networks, ESPN/ABC is averaging 4.4 million viewers, up 13% from last season.
Sunday’s Los Angeles Lakers–Minnesota Timberwolves game drew 7.3 million viewers, up 32% from last year’s comparable window.
Sadly, for ESPN/ABC, it looks like they aren’t going to be able to rely on the Lakers for strong ratings for much longer.
4. It’s TMZ, so who knows what’s true and what’s not, but, personally, I believe every single word of this very damning report on Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson's behavior during his interview last weekend with CBS Sunday Morning. To see all of this happening with Belichick is just surreal.
Meanwhile, the 24-year-old is out here posting nonsensical emails from Belichick that just make him seem totally out of touch.
5. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson gave the most relatable explanation for not partaking in his team’s visit to the White House on Monday.
"Yo, why wasn’t I at the White House,” Gardner-Johnson said on Instagram Live, responding to someone in the chat. “Because I was getting fat.”
“If any of them people ask, I was getting fat at the crib. … This is the real reason. I didn't want to go to the White House because I didn't want to have to put on that tight-ass f---ing suit and have my f---ing neck all up here and s---. Do you see how big my neck is? To be up there in that tight-ass suit, dawg, naw, bro. I couldn't do it, bro."
I know that feeling so well, unfortunately.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with author and journalist Jim Miller.
Miller, who wrote the book on ESPN, shared his insight into numerous topics regarding the Worldwide Leader.
How will ESPN’s expected deal to acquire NFL Media, which includes NFL Network and the Red Zone channel, play out? What will ESPN’s direct-to-consumer product look like and what will the monthly cost be? After opting out of its deal with MLB, could ESPN end up signing a new deal with the sport?
In addition, Miller also weighs in on ESPN’s deal with Warner Brothers Discovery to air Inside the NBA, how ESPN’s partnership with Pat McAfee has gone and how ESPN views Stephen A. Smith’s possible presidential run.
Miller, who also wrote a book about Saturday Night Live, discusses the show’s recent 50th anniversary episode and SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 71st birthday to Jerry Seinfeld.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.