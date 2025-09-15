Melissa Stark Puts Brand New Falcons Kicker in Hilariously Awkward Situation
Parker Romo was signed to the Falcons' practice squad on Tuesday. By Sunday he was the team's starting kicker.
Romo went out and made all five of his field goal attempts in a 22-6 win over the Vikings in Week 2, connecting from 38, 29, 33, 33 and 54 yards in his first game with the team. It was such an impressive performance that Romo was invited to take part in NBC's postgame interview with Melissa Starks, alongside teammates Bijan Robinson and Leonard Floyd.
Romo admitted to some nerves, but expressed his appreciation for both the Falcons and the Vikings, who had given him an opportunity to kick last season.
Then, in a very effective attempt to drive home to viewers just how new Romo was to the Falcons' locker room, Stark asked Romo if he knew the names of the two teammates he was being interviewed with.
He went one for two.
"I know Bijan," said Romo as everyone involved cracked up.
After this performance, it seems likely Romo will be sticking around long enough to learn some more names.