Micah Hyde Announces Retirement After 12 Seasons in the NFL
NFL safety Micah Hyde, who returned from free agency to join the Buffalo Bills' practice squad in the back half of the 2024 season, is retiring after 12 years in the league, he announced Tuesday in an Instagram post.
"So much LOVE and way too many THANKS!" Hyde wrote in the captions of the post. "From Fostoria to Iowa City to Green Bay to Buffalo, the goal was to leave an impact. That was one helluva dream. On to the next."
The Green Bay Packers selected Hyde in the fifth round of the 2013 draft. The Iowa export then spent four seasons with the Pack before moving to Buffalo in 2017. The former All-Pro became a free agent at the end of the 2023 season and didn't sign elsewhere before eventually re-joining the Bills practice squad in December 2024. He said at the time that he planned to retire at the end of the season.
"I just wanted to come back and do anything I could do to help," Hyde said of his decision to join the practice squad. "If it's helping young guys understand the NFL on and off the field, older guys helping them, with what they got to do on the field, whatever it may be, I'm here to help. I'm an open book, and so I'm excited for this role, and it's a new role for me. And I'm ready to excel now."
Hyde finishes his NFL career with 644 total tackles (482 solo, 162 assists), four forced fumbles, 24 interceptions and 66 passes defended.