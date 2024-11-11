Micah Parsons Addresses Controversial Comments About Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons wasn't happy with the media for the way his comments about coach Mike McCarthy were portrayed in the aftermath of the team's loss in Week 10.
Parsons tried to clarify things on Monday during the latest episode of his podcast, saying that he never intended for his comments to come off as being critical of McCarthy.
"I never once threw, or even intended to throw Mike McCarthy under the bus... The question that was asked about here and the Dallas Cowboys, did I see Mike McCarthy in our future? I said, 'That's above my pay grade,'" Parsons explained.
Regarding his initial comments, Parsons said he intended to shine light on veteran Cowboys players like Zach Martin who have fought for the organization for years and could see their time with the franchise come to an end after the 2024 season.
"All coaching aside, Mike [McCarthy] can leave and go wherever he wants," said Parsons in his initial comments. "Guys I kind of feel bad for [are] guys like Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year or on their way out, because that's who I wanted to hold the trophy for. You want to win games and do great things with those types of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did."
On Monday, McCarthy told reporters that he and Parsons sat down together and spoke about his comments, indicating that they've handled the situation.
"Micah and I had a conversation this morning about it, and we handled those things as men should handle it," McCarthy said. "That wasn't his intent, but that's something he can talk on."
Dallas fell to 3-7 on the season following Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a 34–6 blowout at home. They've yet to win a game at AT&T Stadium all season, a streak they'll look to snap next week when they take on the Houston Texans on Monday night.