Micah Parsons Apologized to Young Cowboys Fan Heartbroken Over Packers Trade
We've all been there—our favorite player on our favorite team gets traded away, and we're absolutely heartbroken. Dallas fans, however, have now been there twice in one year. First with Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who was sent to Los Angeles ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and now again with defensive sensation Micah Parsons, who is now with Green Bay after an extended contract dispute with the Cowboys ended with a trade on Thursday.
As such, you can forgive the reaction from this young fan of (presumably) America's Team, who heard the news about Parsons and promptly burst into tears.
Watch that moment below:
At the very least, though, he got an apology from Parsons himself, who left an emphatic "I'm sorry!" in the comment section of the original TikTok.
That doesn't change the circumstances, but let's hope it made this little guy feel at least a touch better.