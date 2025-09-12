Micah Parsons Recycles Classic Quote After Packers' Dominant Defensive Performance
The box score says the Packers defeated the Commanders 27-18 at Lambeau Field on Thursday night. But the game was hardly that close.
Led by a big-play offense and a relentless pass rush, Green Bay dominated for nearly all four quarters against a Washington team that advanced all the way to the NFC title game this past year.
And the Packers' newest star defensive acquisition, Micah Parsons, believes that a defense such as the one his team possesses can still move the needle towards a championship just as much—if not more than—a high-powered offense these days.
"What I’ve been telling everyone, defense,” Parsons said. "J-Love, I think you give us 20 points, we should be able to win that game It’s all about getting stops and getting the ball back to the offense. As y’all seen against Baltimore and Buffalo, you can have your quarterback damn near have a perfect game but still lose because, guess what, the defense gave up, what, 40 points?
"So, defense wins championships. I think the fans like points and they like to see the big plays, but when you play great defense, it’s just so beautiful to see."
It's unwise to get carried away after just two games played, but it's hard to deny how impressive the Packers have looked in those two contests, particularly on defense.
Even with a limited Parsons, who is slowly working his way to a full snap share as he deals with a back injury, the Packers have recorded eight sacks while yielding the fifth-fewest yards per game against two playoff teams from 2024 who each ranked among the league's best offenses during last year's campaign.
Green Bay has a long way to go, but it's not hard to see why Parsons has championships on his mind after the team's hot start.