Micah Parsons Discusses How He'll Feel If He Sacks Dak Prescott in Dallas Return
The eyes of the football world will be on Texas Sunday evening, as Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons makes his much-anticipated return to the Lone Star State after the Cowboys traded him on Aug. 28.
However, a lot of love remains between Parsons and Dallas—and particularly quarterback Dak Prescott, who Parsons discussed Tuesday.
"It's going to be painful," Parsons told Rob Maadi of the Associated Press Tuesday. "That's my guy. He was always like a good mentor for me. But you know how it is. He always told me if I ever faced him that it'll be a great matchup, so I'm excited to see what Sunday brings itself."
Prescott is in his 10th season with the Cowboys, four of which included Parsons. Together, they helped Dallas get as far as the divisional round in 2022, where the Cowboys lost to the 49ers.
"For me, it's just all about playing another game and just doing what I do best, and that's just be a disruptive football player," Parsons said. "I think the media and the fans are trying to blow it up to be such a big thing. But I just look at it as just another game at AT&T {Stadium]."