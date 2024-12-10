Micah Parsons Explains Emotional Reaction Following Loss to Bengals
Micah Parsons was emotional after a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and the Dallas Cowboys star chalked it up to his competitiveness.
After the Cowboys blew their chance to beat the Bengals due to a brutal special teams gaffe, Parsons was visibly upset on the bench. Then, he left the field as time ticked off the clock rather than shake hands and visit with Cincinnati players after the contest.
On Tuesday, he took to his podcast to explain his actions.
"I don't think there's anyone more competitive than me, man," Parsons said. "And it's heartbreaking for me because I promised y'all Cowboys Nation that we would make a run. I was doing everything in my possible manner to make sure we did that. And I wanted to put my teammates in that situation.
"The fact that we lost and I felt like we could have won that game, that killed me, man... It just kind of sucked the life out of me," he continued
He then discussed leaving the field before congratulating the Bengals.
"Damned if I do, damned if I don't," Parson said. "If I went over there and was all laughing with the competition after we lost like that, a lot of people would be mad."
Some people will appreciate this explanation while others won't. Parsons leaning on the angle of being a competitor probably earned him some points with Dallas fans.