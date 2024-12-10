SI

Micah Parsons Explains Emotional Reaction Following Loss to Bengals

The linebacker claims his emotional reaction to the Cowboys' loss was due to his competitiveness.

Ryan Phillips

Parsons and the Cowboys fell to the Bengals 27-20 in Week 14.
Parsons and the Cowboys fell to the Bengals 27-20 in Week 14. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

Micah Parsons was emotional after a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and the Dallas Cowboys star chalked it up to his competitiveness.

After the Cowboys blew their chance to beat the Bengals due to a brutal special teams gaffe, Parsons was visibly upset on the bench. Then, he left the field as time ticked off the clock rather than shake hands and visit with Cincinnati players after the contest.

On Tuesday, he took to his podcast to explain his actions.

"I don't think there's anyone more competitive than me, man," Parsons said. "And it's heartbreaking for me because I promised y'all Cowboys Nation that we would make a run. I was doing everything in my possible manner to make sure we did that. And I wanted to put my teammates in that situation.

"The fact that we lost and I felt like we could have won that game, that killed me, man... It just kind of sucked the life out of me," he continued

He then discussed leaving the field before congratulating the Bengals.

"Damned if I do, damned if I don't," Parson said. "If I went over there and was all laughing with the competition after we lost like that, a lot of people would be mad."

Some people will appreciate this explanation while others won't. Parsons leaning on the angle of being a competitor probably earned him some points with Dallas fans.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL