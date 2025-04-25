Micah Parsons Expressed Many Emotions Watching Cowboys Navigate NFL Draft
Micah Parsons appeared on a live Bleacher Report NFL draft show with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Darius Slay Jr., draft expert Mike Renner and host Adam Lefkoe on Thursday night.
The Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher is a podcaster and cannot turn off his content switch, so it should come as no surprise that he sat for more than four hours reacting to picks, including the one his team made and one they didn't.
First, the one they didn't.
The Carolina Panthers selected Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 pick and Parsons was in visible pain when he heard the news. "That was supposed to be our pick," he told Lefkoe. "I'm hurt. He was supposed to be opposite of CeeDee Lamb. CeeDee! I'm sorry brother!"
It’s not the first time Parsons has spent the first round of the draft publicly frustrated with the outcome, having been crestfallen after the Philadelphia Eagles picked up cornerback Quinyon Mitchell last year.
This year, Parsons, who is still looking for a new contract, and the Cowboys were obviously hoping to see McMillan drop to No. 12 where they picked. Instead, they took Alabama guard Tyler Booker. When the pick came in Parsons was initially silenced as he processed the news.
"I am excited about this pick. This guy is a beast. He is a beast. And I look at him and Tyler Smith guard, on guard, with Zach Martin leaving, this is one of those picks, I mean, wow. He is a beast. I just wanted to see that on my side of the ball. That's it. But this guy's a beast. I'm not mad at the pick."
Parsons then pointed out how excited Booker appeared to be a Cowboy, which is very accurate. Booker had one of the most enthusiastic introductions of the entire night.
However he feels about Booker, Parsons was obviously hoping for some help on defense, which is understandable. While Parsons had 12 sacks and made the Pro Bowl, the defense finished 31st in points allowed and 28th in yards allowed. Though it is unclear how a wide receiver would have helped.