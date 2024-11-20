Micah Parsons Fires Shot at Ex-Teammate Dalton Schultz After Cowboys' Loss to Texans
The Dallas Cowboys were totally outmatched on Monday night during a humbling 34–10 defeat against the Houston Texans.
After the game, some Texans players took the opportunity to declare themselves the top team in the state, including tight end Dalton Schultz—who posted a coffee-related video about Houston's stature atop the state's football hierarchy.
Schultz's video doesn't appear to have sat too well with Micah Parsons, with whom he was teammates on the Cowboys for two seasons from 2021 to 2022.
During his weekly podcast episode, Parsons—somewhat hypocritically—called out Schultz for chirping on Twitter despite not having a huge impact in Monday's win.
"I actually saw Dalton Schultz put some little coffee thing on Twitter... I get if like Joe Mixon did that, you know, he had a decent game with 100 yards, 20 carries," said Parsons. "But like, no impact and on Twitter? Come on."
In the win, Schultz recorded a team-high five receptions for 33 yards. It wasn't a world-beating performance by any means, but he played his part. And one could argue he had a bigger contribution than Parsons, who recorded just one assisted tackle in the game.
Still, Parsons felt it was appropriate to call out Schultz over his video—all while recording the latest episode of his podcast in the midst of a five-game losing streak.