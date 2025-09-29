Micah Parsons Shares Honest, Disappointed Reaction to Bizarre Tie in Return to Dallas
Of all the ways Micah Parson's much-anticipated return to Dallas could have gone, very few imagined that the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers would play to a 40-40 tie. In a situation set up for someone to get the last laugh, neither the standout defensive player nor Jerry Jones can puff their chest out in victory. Not all ties are created equal and considering everything at play, Sunday night's probably feels more like a win for the organization that parted ways with a star player and then watched his new defensive unit allow 40 points.
So perhaps it's not a surprise that Parsons wasn't celebrating after the Packers kicked a field goal to narrowly escape Jerry World without a loss.
"I'm not even going to lie, I'm pissed off," Parsons said. "I'm very disappointed, just overall how we performed."
The Packers' defense, which had been stingy in the previous three contests, was carved up by Dak Prescott & Co.
"Giving up 40 points, bro, I don't care where we're playing," Parsons added. "That's just unacceptable for me and everyone. I'm not even pointing fingers, just like, we got to find a way to get off the field, and we didn't do a great job at that tonight."
With the loss, Green Bay moves out first place in the NFC North and to 2-1-1 on the year. Obviously it will take multiple seasons of data to do a fair grading of the blockbuster trade but for now Jerry Jones gets to point to the scoreboard even if it ended in a deadlock.