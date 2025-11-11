Micah Parsons Honors Former Cowboys Teammate Marshawn Kneeland Before 'MNF'
Micah Parsons paid tribute to a former teammate before kickoff of the Packers game against the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Parsons was seen kneeling on the field before Monday’s game, a gesture made in honor of Marshawn Kneeland, who died by suicide on Thursday. He was 24.
Lambeau Field held a moment of silence to honor Kneeland’s life prior to kickoff on Monday, and Parsons could be seen on both knees, appearing to pray, with his head down and his eyes closed in what was an emotional moment.
Parsons had played alongside Kneeland in 2024, which was the latter’s rookie season in the NFL.
“I was extremely shocked. I was extremely hurt by the news,” Parsons told reporters on Thursday. “I just gotta pray he finds his peace and what he was looking for; how he felt in that moment, you just really don’t know.”
“We should all just use this time to stay prayed up … praying for your loved ones, praying that people find peace,” Parsons said. “Life’s just so short, so we should really just start appreciating a little bit more and just loving people right and being purposeful with our intent and how we treat people and how we accept people.”