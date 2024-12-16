Micah Parsons Passionately Defends Trevon Diggs Amid Reports of Cowboys' Frustration
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons sounded off on Twitter Sunday night in response to a report suggesting his team was unhappy with All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Specifically, Parsons was commenting on a lead from Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr., who claimed the team had taken issue with the way Diggs approached his rehab following an ACL injury last season. Moreover, Hill suggested Diggs' new knee injury, which as of Sunday has officially sidelined him for the year, could bleed into 2025, too.
"Bull s--- !!" Parsons wrote on social media, quoting the original post. "I'll drop facts one day! Just not today!! But this bulls--- and a bad narrative they've tried to put on my brothers name!"
It was announced this weekend that Diggs must now undergo surgery to address a cartilage issue in his left knee, roughly a year after his ACL reconstruction surgery last season. And to hear that the team could be frustrated with its starter's injury rehab is a pretty juicy accusation—one that gets at the heart of Diggs as a player—which explains Parson's fired-up reaction.
For his part, Hill stood by his reporting during an appearance on the DLLS Dallas Cowboys Podcast on Monday. "You know I don't make stuff up," Hill said. "I was not alone. Information comes from people in the organization who handle those types of things, and they don't like how he handled his rehab. Micah and Trevon are tight, and certainly he's going to support his brother. ... And everybody has their different perspectives on how things went. But I stand by what I was told, and Micah's certainly going to stand by what he was told."
As of right now, Diggs is set to undergo surgery this week, with a recovery that could take up to eight months, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones. His 2024 season ended with 42 total tackles and two interceptions. Also to note: he signed a five-year, $97 million extension with the Cowboys in July 2023.