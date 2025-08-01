Micah Parsons Posts Cryptic GIF Amid Contract Drama, Cowboys' Trevon Diggs Responds
Micah Parsons is having some fun on social media while waiting on a new contract from the Dallas Cowboys.
Amid Parsons' ongoing messy contract dispute with the Cowboys this offseason, the two-time All-Pro logged onto X (formerly Twitter) and chose drama. Parsons shared a cryptic GIF from the 2020 buddy cop movie, Bad Boys For Life. In it, Will Smith's character is trying to convince his old partner to come out of a retirement. The GIF's caption reads, "One last time."
Cue the fireworks.
Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has been public about his desire for a new top-of-the-market contract, one that will likely make him the NFL's highest paid defensive player. Whether the Cowboys are just dragging their feet on the deal (likely) or unwilling to pay him, Parsons doesn't seem to be backing down, and his latest social media post could be construed as either a positive or negative message.
On one hand, Parsons may have secured his bag and is ready to run it back with the Cowboys. On the other, Parsons may be riding with the Cowboys for one more year before leaving for greener pastures.
Whatever Parsons's intended message was, it caught the attention of fellow teammate Trevon Diggs. Diggs responded to Parsons's GIF with the following tweet: "7/11 4L."
Diggs's post offers a more obvious (and optimistic) take on the Parsons-Cowboys drama, as Diggs seems to be saying he (who wears No. 7) and Parsons (who wears No. 11) are linked "for life."
It's a clever personal twist on the Bad Boys quote and could give some Cowboys fans a bit of relief during what's expected to be a long and drawn-out contract standoff between Parsons and the team.