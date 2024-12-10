Micah Parsons Was Beside Himself After Cowboys' Late Collapse vs. Bengals
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a heartbreaking defeat on Monday night after a costly mishap on special teams gave the Cincinnati Bengals a fresh set of downs and led to a go-ahead touchdown from Ja'Marr Chase.
After the Bengals took the late 27–20 lead, Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons could be seen in total disbelief on the bench. Parsons was irate, and he could barely believe the series of events that resulted in Dallas fumbling away the game.
Parsons was livid on the bench. The defense had done its job and forced the Bengals to punt the ball away, and the special teams unit even stepped up and blocked the punt. Unfortunately, a Cowboys player was the first to touch the ball after the blocked punt, enabling the Bengals to recover the loose football and get a new set of downs.
It was truly an unbelievable turn of events, and it seems Parsons was having a difficult time coming to terms with what happened. Still frustrated, Parsons could be seen hastily making his way to the locker room before time expired in the game without shaking hands with the Bengals.
The loss sees Dallas fall to 5–8 in what has been an extremely difficult season for the franchise. Parsons's reaction to the late collapse on Monday night truly said it all.