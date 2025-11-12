Video Shows Micah Parsons’s Illegal Move on Saquon Barkley That May Have Stopped TD
Packers star Micah Parsons had a lot to say about his team's loss to the Eagles on Monday Night Football, telling Green Bay fans that they should be hopeful despite the defeat and also taking a vicious shot at an NFL pundit for criticizing his defensive performance.
In the wake of the NFC juggernauts showdown, one of Parsons's lowlights from the 10-7 loss has been making the rounds on social media. Late in the fourth quarter, Parsons was trying to defend against an Eagles' rushing play, and it looked like he stuck out his foot to purposefully trip Saquon Barkley around midfield. Barkley only had a few Packers defenders to beat at that point with a fairly good chance of taking it all the way to the house, had he not been stymied by Parsons's illegal move.
Here's video of that cheap shot, which the game's announcers even admitted the refs missed in real- time:
And here's a zoomed-in look at Parsons's trip, just for good measure:
A tripping penalty results in a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down, per the NFL rulebook, and is classified as a personal foul.
Parsons bragged after the loss that he and the Packers defense held Barkley to 60 yards and no touchdowns—but those who saw that egregious trip know it could have been much worse for Green Bay. The Eagles still managed to eke out the 10-7 win while the Packers lost their second in a row.