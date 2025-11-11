Micah Parsons Tells Packers Fans Not to Panic After Another Loss: 'I Wouldn't Stress'
The Packers suffered their second loss in a row on Monday night in what was a boring and somewhat embarrassing show of offensive effort against the Eagles (who, for what it's worth, didn't look that amazing either).
The performance felt like a far cry from the version of the team fans saw in September—an iteration that felt like clear Super Bowl contenders—and the L itself, which followed a defeat to the Panthers in Week 9, was also poor enough to spawn questions regarding coach Matt LaFleur's job security.
Even so, star Packers linebacker Micah Parsons insists that his team's fans should not stress.
"To the fans, they should have hope. It would be different if we were getting blown out in fashions of ... in despair, like, we can't win these types of games. We are very capable of winning these games. We're just not playing to the level of the standard that we set for each other, and we're beating ourselves in fundamentals and technique," Parsons told reporters.
"Once we do that, we're gonna be a really good team. ... I wouldn't panic. We're gonna win a lot of football. ... I would not panic, I wouldn't stress. We're going to win football games, I promise you."
Watch that below:
Green Bay was held scoreless for the first three quarters of the game (again, as was Philly, to be fair), only snagging its first touchdown with about five minutes left in the fourth. The team also ran the majority of the time, having lost receiving weapon and tight end Tucker Kraft for the season in the game vs. Carolina, and clearly, that only got them so far.
All in all, both defenses really showed up, but the Packers' offense just did not shine. And even with the team's hobbled receiving corps, Parsons, at least, thinks this problem is temporary.
We'll see how right he is come Sunday, when the Packers play the Brian Daboll-less Giants at 1 p.m. ET.