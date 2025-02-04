Micah Parsons Says Alabama Offered Him a Scholarship to Play Running Back
Micah Parsons has quickly developed into one of the best all-around defensive players in the NFL since being drafted in 2021 out of Penn State. His football journey could have been vastly different, however.
During a recent episode of his podcast, The Edge, Parsons had Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James on the show as a guest. James mentioned that if he didn't play safety, he would have played running back or wide receiver. After hearing that, Parsons stunningly revealed that he'd actually received a scholarship offer from Alabama to play running back for the Crimson Tide.
"Bama offered me... to play running back," said Parsons.
"What is Derrick Henry?" asked Parsons, to which James said the star running back was "fast and big."
"What is Micah Parsons? Fast and big!" said Parsons.
Henry, one of the NFL's top running backs who also happened to play college football at Alabama, stands in at 6'3" and weighs 247 pounds. He has a similar stature and measurements to Parsons, who is also 6'3" and weighs 245 pounds. Parsons (4.36 seconds) also posted a significantly better 40-yard dash time than Henry (4.54 seconds) coming out of college. Perhaps former Alabama coach Nick Saban was hoping to lure Parsons away from the defensive side of the ball and stick him in the backfield in Tuscaloosa.
Ultimately, Parsons chose to remain on defense where he's made four Pro Bowls and twice been named first-team All-Pro as the heart and soul of the Dallas Cowboys.