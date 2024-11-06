Micah Parsons Still Confident in Cowboys' Playoff Chances With Cooper Rush at QB
The Dallas Cowboys' season looks doomed to many NFL fans after quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday and will remain out for multiple weeks. Backup Cooper Rush will start instead.
The Cowboys have three tough matchups coming up against the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and Washington Commanders—all of which have at least six wins this season. Dallas, on the other hand, sits third in the NFC East with a 3-5 record.
Despite the decreasing amount of hope in the Cowboys' chances of making the playoffs this year, especially with Prescott out, Dallas star linebacker Micah Parsons isn't giving up yet. He has confidence in Rush to propel the Cowboys to a postseason run.
“I still believe we can make a run,” Parsons said Wednesday, via The Athletic's Jon Machota.
Parsons has been out since Sept. 26 after he suffered a high ankle sprain. He's expected to make his return this Sunday vs. the Eagles, if he continues to progress in practice this week. The linebacker returning to the field could give the boost the Cowboys definitely need right now to keep their season alive.