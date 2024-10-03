SI

Mic'd-Up George Kittle Had Hilarious Question for Brock Purdy During Week 4 Win

The 49ers quarterback has been in a few commercials this year.

Madison Williams

Brock Purdy's teammates had some fun with him during their win over the Patriots in Week 4.
In just a couple years, Brock Purdy went from being Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL draft to a Super Bowl runner-up with the San Francisco 49ers. Now, he's become quite the NFL star, and his stardom has landed him in some television advertisements this season.

Purdy's 49ers teammate George Kittle picked a hilariously random time to bring up his recent ads—in the middle of their matchup vs. the the New England Patriots last Sunday. In a video caught by NFL GameDay Access, Kittle can be heard asking Purdy about his recent Applebee's commercial.

"I mean, I saw your Applebee's commercial, you're an actor," Kittle said. "Can I get a discount code?"

Purdy didn't stop talking about his sponsorships then, though. He later joked with his 49ers teammates that he could hook them up with new cars.

"You guys want some Toyota Camrys? I got you," Purdy said.

If his teammates want a reasonably priced dinner or a reliable car, then Purdy's their guy.

He's been reliable on the football field, too, throwing the league's second most yards so far this season at 1,130. The 49ers have gone 2–2 following the 30–13 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

