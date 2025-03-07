Ex-Cowboys WR Michael Gallup, 29, Reverses Retirement Decision to Make Comeback
After a brief retirement, it appears wide receiver Michael Gallup is back in football.
Gallup has reneged on his retirement and intends to make a comeback, according to a Friday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The former All-American at Colorado State played six years for the Dallas Cowboys before surprising the NFL world by retiring at the age of 28. His retirement came just under three months after he signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders this past April 30; the Raiders relinquished his rights Friday.
Gallup's Cowboys resume includes a 1,107-yard season in 2019, a year in which he ranked sixth in the NFL in yards per game. His 14.1 career yards per catch rank in the top 15 among active players.
In his most recent season—2023—he caught 34 passes for 418 yards and two touchdowns. Dallas went 12–5 that year before slumping to a 7–10 ledger in 2024.