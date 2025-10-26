Michael Irvin Scathes Cowboys' Defense Over Pitiful Performance vs. Broncos
The Cowboys' defense is a major problem right now, and Michael Irvin has seen enough.
Dallas suffered a humbling defeat against the Broncos on Sunday, and much of the blame can be put on its defense. Bo Nix & Co. hung 44 points on the Cowboys in Week 8. It's the second time this season Dallas has surrendered 40-plus points, and it has allowed 30 or more points in five of its eight games.
A frustrated Irvin took to social media in the midst of the Cowboys' latest shootout, and he made clear that he doesn't think the defense is performing at a satisfactory level.
"This CAN NOT be an [NFL] defense that’s wearing the [Dallas Cowboys'] helmets !!!!!!" wrote Irvin on X.
Denver racked up 426 yards and averaged 7.5 yards per play on Sunday. The Broncos' offensive line won the battle in the trenches, as Nix wasn't sacked in the game. They punted just twice and had one turnover, which came early in the first quarter. After that, it was a pretty one-sided affair as the Broncos' offense ran up the score.
Through eight games, the Cowboys have surrendered 250 points. That's an average of 31.25 points per game. It's the third-most the team has ever surrendered in the first eight games of a season, and the most since 2020, according to ESPN research.
The Cowboys' next test awaits next Monday, in a prime-time matchup against the Cardinals, who average 21.9 points per game.