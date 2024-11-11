Michael Irvin Voices Frustration With Cowboys Amid Embarrassing Loss to Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys' struggles continued on Sunday, as they were blown out in a humbling 34–6 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles. Still winless on the season at their home stadium, fans are running thin on patience amid the recent string of poor performances.
Among those to share their thoughts on the Cowboys' lackluster showing on Sunday was franchise great wide receiver Michael Irvin. The 58-year-old took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his dismay over Dallas's lopsided defeat to one of their biggest rivals.
"Do we really have to watch the last quarter of this [Cowboys] vs. [Eagles] game?????" wrote Irvin, alongside multiple emojis.
At the end of the third quarter, the Cowboys were already trailing 28–6, and things only worsened from there. The Eagles tacked on an additional six points during the fourth quarter, making it a 34–6 game. There was no sign of life from Dallas's offense.
With Dak Prescott shelved by an injury, Cooper Rush and Trey Lance handled quarterback duties for the Cowboys. Rush completed 13 of 23 passes for just 45 yards without a touchdown or interception, while Lance went 4-for-6 for 21 yards and a pick.
The closest chance the team had to score a touchdown was when CeeDee Lamb failed to recognize a pass being thrown his way in the end zone because of the blinding sunlight that was hitting the field through the windows at AT&T Stadium.
Clearly, the fan base isn't pleased with the team, which has now lost four straight games to fall to 3-7. Irvin made clear that he found Sunday's blowout difficult to watch, and it's hard to blame him for that sentiment.