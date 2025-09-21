Michael Penix Benched for Kirk Cousins in Falcons' Blowout Loss
The Michael Penix Jr. era has not begun well in Atlanta.
On Sunday, then Falcons benched their young quarterback during a blowout 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Early in the fourth quarter while trailing 27-0, Atlanta pulled Penix in favor of veteran Kirk Cousins.
Penix was awful on Sunday, completing just 18 of 36 passes for 172 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. His passer rating was a woeful 40.5. The first interception was snagged by Chau Smith-Wade, who ran it back for a touchdown.
The second, by cornerback Mike Jackson, came on a horrible throw by Penix that his receiver had no chance at.
Both of those were inexcusable throws, even for a quarterback making his eighth NFL appearance.
On the season, Penix is now 58-of-99 (58.6%), for 605 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.
The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract last March, just to turn around and select Penix with the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL draft a few weeks later. Cousins struggled mightily in his first season with the team and was replaced by Penix late last season. In an odd, ironic twist, the tables have now been turned.