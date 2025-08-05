Michael Penix Jr. Has Wildly High Expectations for Falcons Offense
Michael Penix Jr. was taken by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. A lot of people thought that taking Penix that high was a bit of a reach, but now Penix is rewarding that reach with one of his own predicting that the Falcons could have the best offense in the entire league in this, his first full season as the starting quarterback.
The Falcons actually had the sixth-most yards in the NFL last season, averaging 369.8 yards per game which was just ahead of the two teams who played in the NFC championship game in January. However they dropped to 13th in the league in points per game and Kirk Cousins threw 18 of the team's 19 interceptions, which was the third-highest total in the league.
Penix appeared in five games as a rookie, staring three. Heading into his second year his confidence in himself and his team is sky high.
"Man, it's going to be great. Just seeing what the guys have been doing," Penix told CBS's Bryant McFadden. "The buy-in that each and every player's been having. Obviously, the skill level is there. It's about making it happen now. We the one's that's out there on the field. Coach is gonna call the plays for us to be great and we gotta go out there and do it. And I can see those guys doing it each and every day. And it's only gonna continue to get better. By the time week one come I can see us on the road and nothing should stop us from being the best offense in the league and that's something we always striving for."
If Penix is right the Falcons might finally move Kirk Cousins.