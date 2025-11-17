Michael Penix Jr. Knee Injury Update: Falcons Fear QB 'Potentially' Out For Season
The Falcons received some unfortunate news about quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on Monday morning.
After the second-year signal-caller left Sunday afternoon's loss to the Panthers with a knee injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is now reporting that Penix Jr. suffered what is “potentially” a season-ending knee injury.
“Penix will be seeking a second opinion” Schefter added. “But it is not encouraging.”
With his team up 21–16 over Carolina midway through the third quarter, the 25-year-old attempted a pass before landing awkwardly on his left knee. He was replaced by backup Kirk Cousins, went to the locker room, and did not return.
The Falcons ended up losing 30–27 to the Panthers in overtime, dropping them to 3–7 on the 2025 season.
Michael Penix Jr. Injury History
Penix Jr. has a long-standing history of injuries. Not only did the quarterback miss the Falcons’ Week 8 contest against the Dolphins with a bone bruise in his left knee—the same one he hurt on Sunday—but he also suffered a handful of season-ending knee injuries throughout his college career.
During his 2018 season with Indiana, Penix Jr. suffered a torn ACL in his right knee that put an end to his true freshman campaign. Then just over two years later, he re-tore the same ACL in a game against Maryland—sidelining him for the remainder of the '20 season.
Penix Jr. also suffered multiple season-ending shoulder injuries (2019, ‘21) during his time with the Hoosiers, before finally putting together two healthy campaigns with the Washington Huskies in '22 and '23.
Unfortunately, said injury bug seems to be back. Here’s to hoping Penix Jr. can return to full health before the 2026 NFL season.