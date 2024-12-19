Michael Penix Jr. Rocks Sweet Falcons Throwback Helmet in First Practice As Starter
The Falcons are set to rock their classic, 1966 throwback uniforms against the Giants this Sunday in Michael Penix Jr.'s NFL debut.
Penix, who Atlanta drafted with the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft this past April, was announced as the team's starting quarterback this week after a struggling Kirk Cousins led them to just a 1–4 record over their last five games.
In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) by CBS Atlanta's Connor Hines, Penix could be seen donning the Falcons' sweet, red throwback helmet at Thursday's practice. Here's a look:
Not a bad uniform set for your first NFL start.
The 24-year-old Penix led the Washington Huskies to a national championship appearance in 2023 while throwing for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns over 15 games. He was also a Heisman finalist, a First-Team All-American and won the Maxwell Award as college football's top player.
In his lone preseason appearance for Atlanta this summer, Penix Jr. completed nine passes on 16 attempts for 104 yards. Their game vs. the Giants on Sunday kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.