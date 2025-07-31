SI

Michael Phelps Responds to Ravens' Request for Swimming Lessons

The Ravens' call has been answered by the 23-time Olympic Gold Medalist.

Tim Capurso

The Ravens may be learning how to swim from one of the best to ever drive into a pool in Michael Phelps.
The Baltimore Ravens called, and Michael Phelps answered.

In an amusing video posted to social media on Tuesday, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Kyle Hamilton and tight end Charlie Kolar were each standing in the team's pool single file diving side-to-side to reveal the next player in line.

The Ravens used the delightful video to reveal their plight: One out of three Ravens can't swim. Baltimore then offered a solution to said plight: asking Phelps if he could come to the team's training camp and teach the players how to swim.

Well, Phelps on Wednesday responded to Humphrey's post on Instagram.

"I got yall!!! Let's do it!!" Phelps replied.

Phelps is one of the best Olympic athletes of all time and perhaps the greatest swimmer ever. In a decorated career that began in 2000 and ended at the 2016 Olympics, Phelps won a total of 28 Olympic medals, including a record 23 golds.

If you're going to learn how to swim, you could do a lot worse than having Phelps as your teacher. Plus, it's a win-win, as Phelps, who was born in Baltimore, will get to spend more time around the team he grew up rooting for.

