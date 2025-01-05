Michael Pierce, Ravens React to His Unique-Looking Interception, Clunky Slide
Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry might have made history as the Baltimore Ravens clinched the AFC North with a 35-10 win over the Cleveland Browns, but defensive tackle Michael Pierce stole the show with an incredible big-man interception in the fourth quarter.
Pierce jumped the route to intercept Browns quarterback Bailey Zappe with just over two minutes remaining in the game. The 355-pound lineman picked off the pass and began to run the football back the other way, but quickly slid down awkwardly. Pierce then got back up, and ran toward the Ravens benched where he was swarmed by his cheering teammates, celebrating his first career interception.
Pierce had the opportunity to try to run the interception back for a touchdown, or at least gain some more yardage, but revealed after the game he did not because he was worried about becoming a meme.
"Did I want to try for six?" Pierce told the media after the game. "So there's a long history of turning big guy interceptions and fumbles into memes. At the risk of ruining a career play like that for myself, it's time to go home. The bus was out of gas."
"I don't want to end up as a meme on Instagram with my wife and everybody laughing at me. We did the right thing and we got down and kept it moving."
Pierce further broke down the play, saying his initial reaction was "oh s---" when he came up with the pick, and was glad he caught the pick.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called Pierce's interception the "most crazy, amazing play in NFL history."
Kyle Van Noy said after the game, "My knees were hurting after watching. We've gotta work on that slide a little bit, but honestly, you see the team, the love that we've got for each other. The whole team cleared the bench to celebrate MP. ... To have him have a play like that is incredible."