SI

Michael Thomas Unleashes Profane Rant on Derek Carr After Chris Olave Concussion

Thomas was teammates with Carr and Olave last season.

Josh Wilson

Thomas played for the Saints for eight years.
Thomas played for the Saints for eight years. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Early in Sunday afternoon's Week 9 contest against the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Chris Olave was stretchered out on a backboard after taking a hit to the head. Later reported as out, it's the fourth concussion he's suffered in the NFL. He's in just the third year of his professional career.

Former Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas—who remains an NFL free agent—went on a Twitter rant after the concussion that ripped quarterback Derek Carr. NFL reporter Tom Pelissero screengrabbed all the Tweets, which as of this writing, have not yet been taken down by Thomas. Later, we present all of them individually.

Previously, and while still with the team, Thomas has appeared to blame Carr for putting receivers in harm's way with risky passes. He doubled down on that sentiment after last season as well. He has deactivated his Twitter account at various points.

Here are the Tweets in their entirety:

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/NFL