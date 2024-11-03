Michael Thomas Unleashes Profane Rant on Derek Carr After Chris Olave Concussion
Early in Sunday afternoon's Week 9 contest against the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Chris Olave was stretchered out on a backboard after taking a hit to the head. Later reported as out, it's the fourth concussion he's suffered in the NFL. He's in just the third year of his professional career.
Former Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas—who remains an NFL free agent—went on a Twitter rant after the concussion that ripped quarterback Derek Carr. NFL reporter Tom Pelissero screengrabbed all the Tweets, which as of this writing, have not yet been taken down by Thomas. Later, we present all of them individually.
Previously, and while still with the team, Thomas has appeared to blame Carr for putting receivers in harm's way with risky passes. He doubled down on that sentiment after last season as well. He has deactivated his Twitter account at various points.
Here are the Tweets in their entirety: