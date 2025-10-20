Mics Caught Browns Safety Successfully Manifesting a Tua Tagovailoa Interception
You gotta watch this mic'd up moment from Cleveland's win on Sunday.
In this story:
Browns safety Ronnie Hickman should really consider leaning into the powers of manifestation more often if this is how it works for him.
In a new mic'd up clip from Sunday's win over the Dolphins, Hickman can be heard muttering, "Give it to me Tua" under his breath, just before intercepting what would be quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's third pick of the day. Simply magical.
Watch that below:
Unfortunately for Tagovailoa, he would eventually get benched due to his turnovers. But maybe he's got to take it up with Hickman, considering the safety clearly willed one of them into existence.
Until then, Tua can get ready for next week's matchup, which he will still start, vs. the Falcons.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published