Mics Caught Browns Safety Successfully Manifesting a Tua Tagovailoa Interception

You gotta watch this mic'd up moment from Cleveland's win on Sunday.

Brigid Kennedy

Browns safety Ronnie Hickman called his shot.
Browns safety Ronnie Hickman should really consider leaning into the powers of manifestation more often if this is how it works for him.

In a new mic'd up clip from Sunday's win over the Dolphins, Hickman can be heard muttering, "Give it to me Tua" under his breath, just before intercepting what would be quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's third pick of the day. Simply magical.

Unfortunately for Tagovailoa, he would eventually get benched due to his turnovers. But maybe he's got to take it up with Hickman, considering the safety clearly willed one of them into existence.

Until then, Tua can get ready for next week's matchup, which he will still start, vs. the Falcons.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

