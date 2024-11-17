SI

Mics Caught Derek Carr Sending Funny Mid-Game Message to Former Teammate

"Shelby, you know me too well."

Mike Kadlick

Carr had a message for the Browns after trying to draw them offsides.
Carr had a message for the Browns after trying to draw them offsides. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
While holding onto a seven-point lead over the Cleveland Browns, it was time for quarterback Derek Carr to try and get creative.

As time expired in the third quarter of Sunday's game, the New Orleans Saints tried to draw the Browns defense offsides with a hard count. It didn't work—and Carr had a message for their defensive front.

"Shelby, you know me too well."

Carr was referring to Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris. Harris played along side Carr from 2014-15 during his time with the Oakland Raiders, and against the quarterback while with the Denver Broncos from 2017-21.

So yeah, he probably does know him too well.

