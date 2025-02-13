Mics Caught Eagles Offensive Line Hyping Up Jalen Hurts After 46-Yard Touchdown Pass
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had plenty of doubters heading into Super Bowl LIX, but his high-octane performance proved them all wrong. He outplayed Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes by a long shot (though some last-minute heroics from the latter might have the numbers suggest a more even match) and handily earned the game's MVP award, well-deserved considering the way the contest played out.
The Birds' offensive line, however, always had faith in their QB—as evidenced by a mic'd up clip released by the NFL.
The clip shared online captures the moment between Hurts and his line after the former threw an absolute dime to wide receiver DeVonta Smith, bringing the game's overall score to 33–0. As the stadium erupted around him, signaling Smith's off-screen catch, the ever-stoic Hurts moved to walk off the field while lineman Jordan Mailata is heard saying, "I love when they doubt you! I love when they doubt you! They can't f--- with you! They can't f--- with you, dawg!" Someone, presumably OT Lane Johnson, then chimes in with an important reminder—"It ain't over"—while center Cam Jurgens adds, "You that f---ing man."
Hurts also receives congratulatory helmet thumps from tight end Grant Calcaterra and OT Mekhi Becton. Get yourself an O-line that hypes you up.
Take a peek at that moment below:
As Johnson predicted, it wasn't over—the Chiefs managed to get off three more touchdowns between the end of the third quarter and the end of regulation—but Philadelphia kicker Jake Elliott kept the good vibes going with two additional field goals, widening the ultimate point differential to 18.