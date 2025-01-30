Mics Caught Emotional Moment Between Nick Sirianni, DeVonta Smith After Eagles' Win
Emotions were definitely high on the Philadelphia Eagles' sideline after they beat the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC championship to book a trip to Super Bowl LIX.
NFL Films caught a special moment between coach Nick Sirianni and receiver DeVanta Smith, who's in his fourth year with the team, after the Eagles won last Sunday.
"Two times in four years, let's keep this s--- going, man," Smith said.
Sirianni responded by telling Smith "I love you" twice. Smith responded by saying "I love you, too."
In three playoff games so far, Smith has caught all 12 of his targets for 121 receiving yards. In a year where Saquon Barkley dominated the Eagles' offense, Smith still put up good numbers: he ended the season with 833 yards and eight touchdowns.
It's the second time the Eagles have played in the Big Game in the last three seasons—they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LII. Now, they'll get a chance for revenge as they face the Chiefs in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9.