Mics Caught Patrick Mahomes’s Powerful Message to Josh Allen After AFC Title Win
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in their fifth Super Bowl of the last six years this February while their AFC rivals, the Buffalo Bills, will be watching from their homes to see if the back-to-back Super Bowl champs can actually pull off the historic three-peat.
One of Mahomes's opponents who has extra reason to feel emotional about how the NFL postseason played out is Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is now 0-4 against his Chiefs counterpart in the playoffs in his career.
Some angrily argued that Allen was robbed after he and his team received a questionable spot in the fourth quarter of the 32-29 AFC championship loss. Allen nonetheless took the defeat in stride and shared a classy moment with Mahomes after the final whistle blew.
"I'm proud of you brother, hell of a year, man," Mahomes told Allen as the two embraced on the field at Arrowhead. "Hell of a year."
Mics seemed to catch Allen's somewhat muffled response to Mahomes: "Go get another one."
Watching two of the greatest quarterbacks in the league battle it out and leave everything on the field during the most competitive stretch of the NFL season will never get old.
Mahomes has unfinished business to take care of in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles but Allen will have to once again settle for the painful cliché: Better luck next year.