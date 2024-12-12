Mics Caught Saquon Barkley’s Selfless Line After Getting Stopped at 1-Yard Line
Imagine all the touchdowns Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley would have scored had he not been stopped at the opponent’s one-yard line.
It’s something fantasy football owners might dream about at night, but for Barkley, the thought of losing out on rushing touchdowns apparently doesn’t cross his mind during games.
In the Eagles’ 22-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 14, Barkley appeared to be mildly frustrated that he couldn’t punch in a score in the Panthers’ end zone. Moments later, however, mics caught Barkley’s selfless message to quarterback Jalen Hurts after Hurts scored via the Eagles’ famous Tush Push on the ensuing play.
“I don’t care, bro,” Barkley told Hurts. “I’m trying to win. Let’s get it.”
A team player, through and through.
With the Eagles (11-2) on a red-hot nine-game winning streak and sitting atop the NFC East, Barkley should be gearing up for what looks like an exciting postseason for Philly this winter. The former New York Giants star is averaging a league-high 124.8 rushing yards per game and has 11 rushing touchdowns on the year, as many as he scored in his Offensive Rookie of the Year-winning campaign in 2018.