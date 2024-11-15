Wild Stat Shows Eagles' Uncanny Tendency to Poach Saquon Barkley Touchdowns
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley continued his strong first year in green and white with a monster performance on Thursday Night Football in the win over the Washington Commanders.
Barkley carried the ball 26 times for 146 yards and two scores in the victory, as he continues his renaissance season with his new team.
But for as incredible as Barkley has been for the Eagles this season, his stat line could be even better. In fact, Barkley has been incredibly unlucky down by the goal line.
ESPN's Benjamin Solak pointed out that Barkley has nine touches this season which have ended at the one-yard line, which is the most in football. The latest of those nine touches happened in the second half on Thursday night, which resulted in a Jalen Hurts touchdown one play later.
And that's been a theme, by the way. In the nine times that Barkley has been tackled at the one-yard line, here's what happened afterwards:
Hurts touchdown, Hurts touchdown, Hurts run (then touchdown on the following play), Hurts touchdown, Hurts touchdown, Barkley rush (lost yardage), Hurts fumble, Hurts touchdown.
So even for as good as Barkley's been, he's still left some touchdowns out there. Regardless, the Eagles are now 8–2 after their 26–18 victory over the Commanders, and looking like an NFC title contender.