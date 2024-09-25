Mics Caught Stefon Diggs’s Sweet Moment With Vikings Coaches After Texans’ Loss
Houston Texans star receiver Stefon Diggs returned to his roots in Week 3, facing his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.
The Vikings handed Diggs and the Texans their first loss of the year in a 34-7 blowout, but after the game, it was all love between the All-Pro wideout and Minnesota.
Diggs, a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2015 NFL draft, spent the first five years of his career in Minnesota before getting traded to the Buffalo Bills. Though the Vikings’ coaching staff has undergone several changes since the Diggs trade, with new leaders like head coach Kevin O’Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores taking the helm, Diggs still made sure to dap up players and coaches alike on the field after the game.
“You a demon, boy!” Vikings star Justin Jefferson told Diggs, pulling him in for a hug.
“Proud of you!” Diggs responded.
The Texans wide receiver made his rounds to O’Connell and veteran center Garrett Bradbury, who Diggs played with for one season in 2019.
Diggs and Flores also shared a sweet embrace in which the wideout hilariously told the Vikings DC, “Hey, stop calling (Cover) Zero!”
Hugs all around.
Diggs finished with 10 catches for 94 yards in Sunday’s loss and appeared to be adjusting to life in Houston just fine with quarterback C.J. Stroud. He has 20 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns on the year.