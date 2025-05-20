Mics Caught Travis Hunter, Cam Ward Comically Roasting Each Other’s Teams
NFL rookies Travis Hunter and Cam Ward are already working on their trash talk months before the start of the new season.
Ward and Hunter, who were selected as the No. 1 and 2 picks respectively in last month's draft, appear to be practicing more than just their ball skills this summer and were heard playfully roasting each other's teams, which are AFC South rivals, at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere over the weekend.
The newly minted Tennessee Titans quarterback kicked things off with a simple diss directed at Hunter.
"I'd hate to be a Jacksonville Jaguar," Ward said.
"Man, we didn't want you," Hunter replied, without missing a beat.
“They say they're trying to get rid of you already," Ward continued.
"You know they don't like quarterbacks that much," Hunter fired back. "They only got you 'cause they had to."
Good stuff from the rookies.
Ward will be looking to win the starting quarterback job in Tennessee this offseason, though it seems hard to believe he'll lose to incumbent Will Levis. True to Hunter's jab, the Titans have been riding a rocky quarterback carousel of late, starting five different quarterbacks in the last three years (Levis, Mason Rudolph, Malik Willis, Joshua Dobbs and Ryan Tannehill).
As for Hunter, the former Colorado star is hoping to get his career off to a flying start alongside fifth-year QB Trevor Lawrence, who is coming off a shoulder injury that ended his largely disappointing 2024 season. Hunter also faces an uphill battle in his quest to be a two-way player in the NFL, a lofty pursuit that his coaches and teammates have so far been supportive of heading into the new league year.