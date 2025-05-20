Titans Coach Gives Update on QB Competition Between Cam Ward, Will Levis
When the Tennessee Titans drafted Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick last month, the team would not immediately name the rookie as their starting quarterback.
That still seems to be the case while the Titans are in their offseason training as coach Brian Callahan said on Tuesday that both Ward and last year's starter Will Levis are splitting the first-team reps in practice. So, it seems that Callahan is giving both quarterbacks a fair shot at winning the starting job.
Callahan sounds impressed with both Ward and Levis so far, meaning that it could be some time before fans learn of the Titans' 2025 starting quarterback.
"They're both handling it really well," Callahan told reporters on Tuesday. "I've been pleased with their demeanor and their approach. Will's done a really nice job of getting better at things he needs to get better at. I've felt pretty good about his offseason work, how he's come back. Cam's done a really nice job of integrating himself. I'm happy with where that's at."
Levis definitely has a lot to prove this offseason, though, if he wants to regain the starting role. Levis went 2-10 during his 12 starts last season, finishing with 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Despite his struggles last season, the Titans never looked to trade him this offseason.
On the other hand, NFL fans and Titans fans alike seem to want Ward to be named the starter. He also has much to prove this offseason as he's making the case for himself to become a starting quarterback in the NFL as a rookie. We'll see how the competition continues in the coming months.
The Titans did sign quarterbacks Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle this offseason, and they are both gearing up to likely be backups to Levis and Ward at this point.