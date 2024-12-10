Mics Caught Travis Kelce Admitting to Sneaky Penalty in Chiefs' Win vs. Chargers
It's never a dull moment with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
During Sunday night's nailbiting Chiefs win over the Chargers, the tight end was able to turn a meaningless whip route—that was given no attention by Patrick Mahomes—into a classic mic'd up exchange between himself and safety Derwin James.
James, who was defending Kelce on the play, thought the 35-year-old pushed off and was looking for a penalty flag. Kelce hilariously agreed.
"He pushed!" James exclaimed as the ball was thrown the other way. "C'mon ref!"
"Hell yeah I did," Kelce admitted. "...You know my routes."
Honesty is the best policy, I supposed.
Kelce caught five passes for 45 yards from Mahomes on the night, helping Kansas City to their ninth consecutive AFC West title. The Chiefs are now 12-1 on the season and will head to Cleveland next Sunday to take on the Browns.