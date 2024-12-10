SI

Mics Caught Travis Kelce Admitting to Sneaky Penalty in Chiefs' Win vs. Chargers

What seemed like a meaningless whip route turned into some hilarious Kelce content.

Mike Kadlick

Kelce caught 5 passes for 45 yards in the Chiefs' win on Sunday night.
Kelce caught 5 passes for 45 yards in the Chiefs' win on Sunday night. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's never a dull moment with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

During Sunday night's nailbiting Chiefs win over the Chargers, the tight end was able to turn a meaningless whip route—that was given no attention by Patrick Mahomes—into a classic mic'd up exchange between himself and safety Derwin James.

James, who was defending Kelce on the play, thought the 35-year-old pushed off and was looking for a penalty flag. Kelce hilariously agreed.

"He pushed!" James exclaimed as the ball was thrown the other way. "C'mon ref!"

"Hell yeah I did," Kelce admitted. "...You know my routes."

Honesty is the best policy, I supposed.

Kelce caught five passes for 45 yards from Mahomes on the night, helping Kansas City to their ninth consecutive AFC West title. The Chiefs are now 12-1 on the season and will head to Cleveland next Sunday to take on the Browns.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL