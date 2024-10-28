Mics Caught Travis Kelce’s Classy Message to Brock Bowers After Chiefs' Win
Division rivalry games in the NFL are typically short on classy moments, for obvious reasons. In the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, however, star tight ends Travis Kelce and Brock Bowers met up for a wholesome moment after the game.
Kelce enjoyed his best outing of the season thus far, bringing in 10 catches for a team-high 90 yards and a touchdown. On the other side of the field, Bowers also led his offense with five catches for 58 yards, though he didn’t find the end zone this game.
Kelce, 14 years older than the 21-year-old Bowers and with much more NFL experience under his belt, still made sure to give the young Raiders star his flowers, as Bowers is currently having a breakout rookie season racking up 477 yards through seven games.
“Happy as hell for you. Keep doing your thing. I’m gonna shoot my jersey to your locker,” Kelce told Bowers.
The two then posed for a sweet picture on the field.
Good on the Chiefs veteran for making the Raiders rookie feel welcome in the league.