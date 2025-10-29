Mics Caught Travis Kelce Hilariously Roasting Himself After Big Play vs. Commanders
Travis Kelce is nothing if not self-aware.
During the Chiefs' 28–7 win over the Commanders on Monday night, Kelce caught a short pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and raced 38 yards for his longest gain of the night. Video of the play is below.
When he got to the sideline, backup tight end Robert Tonyan told Kelce he had hit 23 mph during his run. The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer brushed that suggestion off, saying there was no way he could reach that speed anymore.
"No chance. Fifteen, maybe," Kelce said.
Tonyan replied, "Twenty-three kilometers per hour," which drew a laugh from Kelce.
Kelce and his Kansas City teammates were feeling good on the sidelines during their dominant win over Washington. It was the team's third win in a row and its fifth in six games after opening the season 0–2.
Monday night's showing was Kelce's best of the season. He caught six passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, which was the 100th of his career, including the postseason. He also tied Priest Holmes as the Chiefs' all-time leader in touchdowns with 83.
Travis Kelce's career numbers
Week by week, Kelce is racking up career accolades. He needs one more touchdown to become the Chiefs' all-time leader. He also holds several other franchise records.
Kelce has the most receptions (1,041), receiving yards (12,625), and touchdown receptions (80) in Chiefs history, while also having the most 100-yard receiving games (37) in franchise history.
Among tight ends, he ranks third all-time in receptions and receiving yards, and is fifth in touchdown receptions. His 37 100-yard receiving games are the most among tight ends all-time, while he is the NFL's career leader in postseason receptions (172) and Super Bowl receptions (35).
Kelce may not be able to hit 23 mph in the open field, but he's still capable of putting up big numbers.