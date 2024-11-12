Mics Picked Up Patrick Mahomes' Awesome Message to Bo Nix After Chiefs’ Win
Respect.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City improved to a NFL-best 9-0 with a dramatic victory over the Denver Broncos last Sunday at Arrowhead that was sealed by a blocked field goal in the final seconds.
While Mahomes was seen running around the field in celebration right after Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal blocked the 35-yard attempt, the QB quickly gathered himself and found Broncos rookie Bo Nix for a postgame handshake.
The two quarterbacks shared a nice moment, with Mahomes delivering a classy message to Nix:
"Way to play your ass off," Mahomes said. "Keep leading those dudes. It's just the first one, we got a lot of these"
Here's that moment, captured by CBS Sports Colorado:
Pretty cool stuff there from Mahomes.
