Mics Picked Up Patrick Mahomes' Awesome Message to Bo Nix After Chiefs’ Win

Andy Nesbitt

Patrick Mahomes had a classy message for Bo Nix after the Chiefs beat the Broncos.
Patrick Mahomes had a classy message for Bo Nix after the Chiefs beat the Broncos. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City improved to a NFL-best 9-0 with a dramatic victory over the Denver Broncos last Sunday at Arrowhead that was sealed by a blocked field goal in the final seconds.

While Mahomes was seen running around the field in celebration right after Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal blocked the 35-yard attempt, the QB quickly gathered himself and found Broncos rookie Bo Nix for a postgame handshake.

The two quarterbacks shared a nice moment, with Mahomes delivering a classy message to Nix:

"Way to play your ass off," Mahomes said. "Keep leading those dudes. It's just the first one, we got a lot of these"

Here's that moment, captured by CBS Sports Colorado:

Pretty cool stuff there from Mahomes.

