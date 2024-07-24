SI

Mike Evans Targeting Jerry Rice's Unprecedented NFL Record in 2024 Season

Dec 31, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has logged more than 1,000 receiving yards in all 10 seasons of his NFL career.

He is nearing the possibility of tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's league record of 11 straight seasons hitting that mark if Evans totals at least 1,000 receiving yards in 2024.

Evans admitted this is one record he would love to tie or even break some day.

“I don’t, like, list off things, but that’s one of them that’s in the back of my mind because everybody’s talking about it,” Evans said Wednesday at a press conference. “That’s been a record around for how many years now? Over 20 years? So, that’s something I definitely want to accomplish, and just help the team win ball games and be better than we were last year.”

Rice accomplished this streak from the 1986 to '96 seasons when he played for the San Francisco 49ers. Evans is the only other player to hit 10 consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards after he passed Hall of Famer Tim Brown's nine seasons last year.

Based on Evans's track record, he should have no problem tying this record as long as he stays healthy.

